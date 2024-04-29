Galway Bay FM

29 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Midlands North-West Candidate says Taoiseach needs to take diplomatic action on UK immigration policy fallout

Share story:
Midlands North-West Candidate says Taoiseach needs to take diplomatic action on UK immigration policy fallout

Taoiseach Simon Harris needs to take action and leadership in light of an increase of immigrants entering Ireland through the North.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil candidate for Midlands North-West Senator Lisa Chambers.

She said the need for this leadership was highlighted by the postponed meeting between Justice Minister Helen McEntee and UK Home Secretary James Cleverly amid ‘rising tensions.’

Senator Chambers also stated it’s one of the top concerns that she’s encountered while canvassing.

Share story:

City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir urges artists in West to participate in arts survey

City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir is urging artists in Galway to participate in an arts survey. The Sinn Fein candidate says his party’s surve...

City Central candidate Adrian Curran says short-term lets are 'hollowing out our city'

City Central candidate Adrian Curran says short-term lets are ‘hollowing out our city’. The People Before Profit candidate says it’s tim...

Labour's Galway City Candidates call for urgent action on road safety

Labour’s Galway City Candidates are making a joint call for urgent action on road safety. Councillor Niall Mc Nelis and candidates Helen Ogbu and Jo...

Galway City West candidate accuses govermment of neglecting Galway's transport needs

Galway City West candidate Kenny Deery has accused the govermment of neglecting Galway’s transport needs. The Independent candidate argues that the ...