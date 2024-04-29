Midlands North-West Candidate says Taoiseach needs to take diplomatic action on UK immigration policy fallout

Taoiseach Simon Harris needs to take action and leadership in light of an increase of immigrants entering Ireland through the North.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil candidate for Midlands North-West Senator Lisa Chambers.

She said the need for this leadership was highlighted by the postponed meeting between Justice Minister Helen McEntee and UK Home Secretary James Cleverly amid ‘rising tensions.’

Senator Chambers also stated it’s one of the top concerns that she’s encountered while canvassing.