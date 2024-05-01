Galway Bay FM

1 May 2024

Midlands North-West candidate says excessive regulation on medical device trials stifling innovation

Excessive regulation on medical device trials is stifling innovation, according to Midlands North-West candidate Barry Cowen.

Deputy Cowen says that he wants Ireland to realise its full potential on becoming a world leader for medical device trials.

However, the Fianna Fáil candidate believes companies such as Medtronic in Galway are in a situation where the clinicial trials to bring their products to market are taking too long.

He’s vowed that if elected, he will focus his efforts on innovating Medtech trials in Ireland.

