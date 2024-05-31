Midlands North-West candidate demands a lower VAT rate for independent cafes and restaurants

Midlands North-West MEP candidate Ciaran Mullooly is calling for the VAT rate to be reduced to 9% for small, independent cafés and restaurants.

The Independent Ireland candidate believes a lack of basic understanding of EU VAT law is hurting local businesses.

Ciaran Mullooly says that the hospitality sector is ‘integral to the fabric of Irish society’ and must be preserved with immediate action.