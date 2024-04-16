Galway Bay FM

16 April 2024

Midlands North West candidate Barry Cowen urges An Bord Pleanála to fast-track renewable energy projects

Midlands North West candidate Barry Cowen has urged An Bord Pleanála to fast-track renewable energy projects.

The Fianna Fáil candidate – a current TD for Laois-Offaly – says offshore wind projects in particular need to be prioritised.

He adds that an energy supply crisis is looming, and the acceleration of the planning process for energy projects could be the answer.

Barry Cowen says that Ireland’s lack of energy security is ‘stifling our economic growth’.

