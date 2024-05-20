Galway Bay FM

20 May 2024

MEP candidate Peter Casey vows to use influence to create more jobs in North-West region

MEP candidate Peter Casey is vowing to use his influence to create more jobs for the North-West region.

He says he’ll use his personal influence with major companies in the US, India and Australia to encourage them to base their European hubs in rural Ireland.

Peter Casey says in 2014, he arranged a meeting between the Taoiseach and the chair of India’s largest company, Tata.

He says Tata is now the largest employer in Donegal – and there’s scope for more multinationals to set up in this region.

