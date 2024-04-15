Galway Bay FM

15 April 2024

~1 minutes read

MEP candidate Niall Blaney focused on “issues and not personalities” in European seat bid

Share story:
MEP candidate Niall Blaney focused on “issues and not personalities” in European seat bid

MEP candidate for this area, Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney, says he’ll be focused on the issues and not personalities in his bid for a European seat.

He’s promising a positive, unrelenting and tireless campaign in the fifteen county constituency of the Midlands-North-West.

Senator Blaney says there’s no place for mudslinging, negativity or unproductive shouting matches.

He says key priorities are ending the chronic underinvestment in this region, improved planning regulations for rural areas, and stronger action on illegal immigration.

Share story:

City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir says council and Government must "hatch" plan to help businesses

Galway City Council and Government need to “hatch” a plan to help businesses struggling to keep their doors open. That’s according to Ci...

City Central candidate Josie Forde calls for urgent safety improvements on Dyke Road

City Central candidate Josie Forde says the Dyke Road is in urgent need of safety improvements. The Fianna Fáil candidate says a footpath should be const...

Oranmore's Fergal Landy running for both local and European elections for Labour party

The Oranmore based CEO of the Family Resource Centre National Forum will run for both the local and European elections in June. Fergal Landy was chosen to...

Galway event to promote women and diversity in politics

A public event aimed at advocating for women and diversity in politics will take place next week (17th April). Helen Ogbu, a community activist and Labour...