MEP candidate Niall Blaney focused on “issues and not personalities” in European seat bid

Share story:

MEP candidate for this area, Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney, says he’ll be focused on the issues and not personalities in his bid for a European seat.

He’s promising a positive, unrelenting and tireless campaign in the fifteen county constituency of the Midlands-North-West.

Senator Blaney says there’s no place for mudslinging, negativity or unproductive shouting matches.

He says key priorities are ending the chronic underinvestment in this region, improved planning regulations for rural areas, and stronger action on illegal immigration.