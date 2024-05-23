Galway Bay FM

23 May 2024

~1 minutes read

MEP candidate Ciaran Mulloolly says farmers being treated unfairly over water quality

Share story:
MEP candidate Ciaran Mulloolly says farmers being treated unfairly over water quality

MEP candidate for this region, Ciaran Mulloolly, says farmers are being treated very unfairly over water quality.

He says the majority of scrutiny seems to fall on the agriculture sector, and other major contributors are escaping the spotlight, which is very frustrating for farmers.

Ciaran Mulloolly says they’re experiencing difficulties with climate change regulations from Europe and in relation to derogation and water quality issues.

He warns these will have a huge impact on the economic well-being of both farmers and rural communities across the country.

Share story:

Sinn Féin candidate highlights pressing need for a local transport service for Athenry

Sinn Féin local election candidate for the Athenry-Oranmore area, Louis O’Hara, says there’s a pressing need for a local transport service to con...

EU candidate James Reynolds say investment gap between Dublin and rural Ireland has reached 'critical juncture'

The stark disparity in infrastructure investment between rural Ireland and Dublin and reached a ‘critical juncture’. That’s according to...

Senator Chambers calls for re-instatement of catering services on Galway-Dublin train

European Election candidate and Fianna Fáil Senator Chambers is calling for comprehensive improvements to the rail link between Galway and Dublin. They w...

City East candidate Denman Rooke says marginalised groups suffering most from housing crisis

People Before Profit candidate Denman Rooke says marginalised groups are suffering the brunt of the housing crisis. The Galway City East candidate has bee...