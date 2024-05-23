MEP candidate Ciaran Mulloolly says farmers being treated unfairly over water quality

MEP candidate for this region, Ciaran Mulloolly, says farmers are being treated very unfairly over water quality.

He says the majority of scrutiny seems to fall on the agriculture sector, and other major contributors are escaping the spotlight, which is very frustrating for farmers.

Ciaran Mulloolly says they’re experiencing difficulties with climate change regulations from Europe and in relation to derogation and water quality issues.

He warns these will have a huge impact on the economic well-being of both farmers and rural communities across the country.