MEP candidate Barry Cowen says farmers need more support, not more hassle amid worsening weather

Farmers need emergency supports amid the worsening weather – and not more unnecessary hassle.

That’s according to Midlands-Northwest candidate for the upcoming European elections, Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen.

He welcomes the decision by the Agriculture Minister to pause non-essential inspections and task Teagasc with coordinating support to farmers under fodder pressure.

But Deputy Cowen says further flexibility is needed, including fast-tracking payments, lenders showing leniency, and more emergency supports for bad weather.