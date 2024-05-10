10 May 2024
~1 minutes read
Loughrea Sinn Fein candidate Ailish O’ Reilly demands extra support for carers
The means test for carers has not kept pace in the cost of living crisis.
That’s according to Loughrea Sinn Fein candidate Ailish O’ Reilly, who says over half a million people in Ireland are carers – some of them children.
But she says they have to champion their cause every day to get access to local services, to get respite support, and to raise their families – all amid rising bills.
Ailish O’ Reilly says it’s vital that we push for inclusion and equity – and ensure carers receive the recognition and support that they deserve.