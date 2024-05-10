Galway Bay FM

10 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Loughrea Sinn Fein candidate Ailish O’ Reilly demands extra support for carers

Share story:
Loughrea Sinn Fein candidate Ailish O’ Reilly demands extra support for carers

The means test for carers has not kept pace in the cost of living crisis.

That’s according to Loughrea Sinn Fein candidate Ailish O’ Reilly, who says over half a million people in Ireland are carers – some of them children.

But she says they have to champion their cause every day to get access to local services, to get respite support, and to raise their families – all amid rising bills.

Ailish O’ Reilly says it’s vital that we push for inclusion and equity – and ensure carers receive the recognition and support that they deserve.

Share story:

Euro elections candidate Peter Casey warns Dublin Tent Crisis will spread across Ireland

European Election candidate for the Midlands North West, Peter Casey fears the asylum seekers crisis will spiral out of control if the government does not...

Aontú candidate for Tuam Luke Silke speaks out about peat imports

A Tuam Candidate has raised concerns about the number of peat imports coming into the country. Aontú Candidate Luke Silke says the amount of peat importe...

More urgency from council needed in cases of accessibility for the elderly to their homes

Helen Ogbu, Labour Party Candidate for Galway City East, says it’s unacceptable for elderly individuals to struggle with accessibility issues in the...

Europe Candidate calls for action plan on rural crime

A European Candidate for this region is calling for an action plan to combat rural crime. Fianna Fáil’s Niall Blaney says there has to be a co-ordi...