30 May 2024

Local MEP candidate Barry Cowen calls for ramping up of resources for border policing

MEP candidate for this area Barry Cowen has called for even more ramping up of Garda resources for border policing.

While the Fianna Fáil TD has welcomed some additional efforts by the Garda National Immigration Bureau, he says it is still not enough.

He says he wants to see ‘fast, firm and fair deportations of illegal migrants’ resulting from a coordinated effort by GNIB and the Department of Justice.

Deputy Cowen is calling for a ramping up of efforts to clamp down on illegal migrants from the UK.

