Galway Bay FM

1 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Local Labour candidate highlights lack of voting rights awareness among migrants in Galway

Share story:
Local Labour candidate highlights lack of voting rights awareness among migrants in Galway

A lack of awareness around voting rights among migrants in Galway has been highlighted by a local election candidate.

Labour Party Candidate for Galway City East Helen Ogbu noted this issue while canvassing for her campaign.

She’s encountered residents who have been unaware of their right to register and vote in the upcoming elections.

Ms Ogbu has emphasized the importance of having additional campaigns tailored to voter registration, saying that it’s an important first step for participating in local democracy.

Share story:

People Before Profit candiate says Galway City should check voter eligibility

People Before Profit Candidate for Galway City Council Adrian Curran has also called upon Galway City residents to check their eligibility to vote. Mr Cur...

Midlands North-West candidate says excessive regulation on medical device trials stifling innovation

Excessive regulation on medical device trials is stifling innovation, according to Midlands North-West candidate Barry Cowen. Deputy Cowen says that he wa...

European election candidate calls for urgent taskforce on illegal migration

A candidate for Midlands North-West in the European election has called for an urgent taskforce on illegal migration. Fianna Fáil Senator Niall Blaney be...

Bins overflowing on Shop Street giving poor image of Galway

Bins overflowing on Shop Street are giving a poor image of Galway, and are a risk That’s according to Independent Ireland candidate for Galway City ...