Local Labour candidate highlights lack of voting rights awareness among migrants in Galway

A lack of awareness around voting rights among migrants in Galway has been highlighted by a local election candidate.

Labour Party Candidate for Galway City East Helen Ogbu noted this issue while canvassing for her campaign.

She’s encountered residents who have been unaware of their right to register and vote in the upcoming elections.

Ms Ogbu has emphasized the importance of having additional campaigns tailored to voter registration, saying that it’s an important first step for participating in local democracy.