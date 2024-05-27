Local Fianna Fail MEP candidate Barry Cowen calls for more hybrid working supports to boost local business

Local MEP candidate for this region, Fianna Fail’s Barry Cowen, is calling for more hybrid working supports to boost local businesses.

Deputy Cowen says the increasing prevelance of hybrid working has proved hugely beneficial for towns and villages.

He says more often than not, it’s locally-owned, independent businesses who reap the rewards rather than international chains.

Barry Cowen says increased support of hybrid work will create even stronger, more circular economies across the region.