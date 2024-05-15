Galway Bay FM

15 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Local Fianna Fáil MEP candidate Barry Cowen calls for European strategy to tackle housing crisis

Share story:
Local Fianna Fáil MEP candidate Barry Cowen calls for European strategy to tackle housing crisis

Deputy Barry Cowen, local Fianna Fáil MEP candidate, is calling for a European strategy to tackle the housing crisis.

Deputy Cowen is backing calls from Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews for a new EU Strategy on housing.

He says the housing crisis is an EU problem, rather than an Irish one, as property prices are increasing across Europe.

Deputy Cowen says it’s time for Europe to act accordingly, and with more investment, more homes could be built across the country.

Share story:

Independent candidate Kenny Deery says Galway's sports clubs "neglected and ignored"

Galway’s sports clubs have been neglected by local authorities – and they need and deserve a level play field. That’s according to city ...

Galway City West candidate demands a halt to rising fuel prices

Galway City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir says the two further price increases on fuel forecast for this year will have a detrimental effect on alrea...

People Before Profit city candidates demand city council be more "proactive" in tackling housing crisis

The three People Before Profit candidates standing in the city in the upcoming elections are demanding Galway City Council be more “proactive”...

IBEC hosting European candidates debate in Galway city

IBEC will tomorrow host a European candidates debate in Galway city It’s part of the confederation’s Electing for Business campaign The event ...