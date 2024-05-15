Local Fianna Fáil MEP candidate Barry Cowen calls for European strategy to tackle housing crisis

Deputy Barry Cowen, local Fianna Fáil MEP candidate, is calling for a European strategy to tackle the housing crisis.

Deputy Cowen is backing calls from Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews for a new EU Strategy on housing.

He says the housing crisis is an EU problem, rather than an Irish one, as property prices are increasing across Europe.

Deputy Cowen says it’s time for Europe to act accordingly, and with more investment, more homes could be built across the country.