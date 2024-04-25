Labour’s Galway City Candidates call for urgent action on road safety

Share story:

Labour’s Galway City Candidates are making a joint call for urgent action on road safety.

Councillor Niall Mc Nelis and candidates Helen Ogbu and John Mc Donagh are calling on the Government to introduce clear road accident data without delay.

They say every day, motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians risk their lives due to inadequate infrastructure and incomplete information about road hazards.

They state it’s time to ensure accurate collision data is available to all and to allocate funding for repairing our crumbling roads nationwide.