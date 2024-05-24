Labour candidate Helen Ogbu says youth facilities severly lacking in City East areas

Share story:

Labour candidate Helen Ogbu says there is a severe lack of youth facilities in areas on the east side of the city.

The City East candidate is highlighting how residents along the Headford Road in particular have little amenities for children and teenagers.

She says there is only one small playground located in the private estate of Caireal Mor, which serves over 500 young families.

Helen Ogbu adds that the area is also crying out for an astro turf pitch and additional playgrounds.