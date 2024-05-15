Galway Bay FM

15 May 2024

Independent candidate Kenny Deery says Galway’s sports clubs “neglected and ignored”

Galway’s sports clubs have been neglected by local authorities – and they need and deserve a level play field.

That’s according to city west independent candidate Kenny Deery, who says clubs are deeply frustrated by their experiences and feel neglected and ignored.

He’s calling for the city and county council to jointly establish a ‘one stop shop’ in the form of a new sports coordination and relationship manager.

Kenny Deery says despite a surge in population, sports facilities are stretched and clubs are at breaking point – while the local authorities seem to be “closing their eyes” to the situation.

