Galway Bay FM

14 May 2024

~1 minutes read

IBEC hosting European candidates debate in Galway city

Share story:
IBEC hosting European candidates debate in Galway city

IBEC will tomorrow host a European candidates debate in Galway city

It’s part of the confederation’s Electing for Business campaign

The event will take place from noon to 2pm in the Galmont Hotel

The audience will comprise IBEC members based in the region.

Share story:

Ballinasloe Sinn Fein candidate Regan Maher says Government must focus on rural planning permission

Government needs to make planning permission a priority when dealing with the housing crisis in rural Ireland. That’s according to Sinn Fein candida...

Portumna based ICMSA President launches Guide to Election 2024

The President of ICMSA, Denis Drennan of Portumna, has launched the association’s Guide To Election 2024 at the Raddison Hotel in Limerick Mr Drennan sa...

Ballinasloe Fine Gael candidate Alan Harney calls for development of community allotment

Fine Gael candidate in Ballinasloe, Alan Harney, is calling for the development of a community allotment. He says there’s strong local demand for a ...

City Labour candidate Helen Ogbu calls for measures to tackle traffic issues in Renmore

City Labour candidate Helen Ogbu is calling for a range of measures to tackle traffic congestion and insufficient infrastructure in Renmore. She says a re...