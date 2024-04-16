Gort candidate Lucina Kelly raises concerns over lack of accessible public transport

Share story:

A large number of residents living in houses estates at Ennis Road in Gort are very frustrated over lack of access to public transport.

That’s according to Sinn Fein Gort local election candidate, Lucina Kelly, who says it’s unacceptable there’s only one bus stop in the town centre.

She says unless there’s improved access, like a new bus stop at Ennis Road, there will be continued dependency on cars and increased isolation.

Lucina Kelly says she’s spoken with Bus Eireann and they are reviewing the feasibility of extending the 434 service.