7 May 2024

Galway City West Candidate wants traffic to be priority of new council

A Galway City West Candidate says traffic must be a matter of priority for the new council.

Sinn Féin candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir has urged the new council to address the city’s traffic gridlock, stating that early morning delays and congestion have reached an unacceptable norm.

He emphasized the urgent need for an outer ring road to divert non-essential traffic from the city centre.

Cathal Ó Conchúir says only then will the city be able to focus on innovative solutions like a Light Rail System or Park and Ride service.

