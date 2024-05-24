Galway Bay FM

24 May 2024

Galway City West Candidate says traffic management pilots are needed

Galway City West Candidate Kenny Deery says traffic management pilots are needed until there are permanent solutions.

The Independent candidate believes it is worth trialling one-way systems on selected roads, opening the bus lanes at peak times and introducing bollards to create safer cycle lanes.

Mr.Deery also suggests that the introduction of smaller buses into the city bus fleet would reduce congestion on narrow city streets.

