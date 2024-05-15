Galway City West candidate demands a halt to rising fuel prices

Share story:

Galway City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir says the two further price increases on fuel forecast for this year will have a detrimental effect on already stretched consumers.

The Sinn Féin candidate says the government shouldn’t approve any more price hikes in fuel in light of the recent price increases.

Conchúir Ó Conchúir believes the government should re-think the tax on fuels considering the cost of living crises.