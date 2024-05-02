Galway Bay FM

2 May 2024

Galway City West candidate calling for an end to hospital waiting lists

Galway City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir is calling for an end to hospital waiting lists.

This comes as he heard of a patient waiting six days on a trolley before being admitted, and it took five hours for the patient to be registered by the HSE staff.

The Sinn Féin candidate says the situation is unacceptable, and the City Council should demand a more efficient front end service for the public.

Cahtal Ó Conchúir says a review is needed to address the overloaded and ineffective admissions system.

