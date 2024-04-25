Galway City West candidate accuses govermment of neglecting Galway’s transport needs

Galway City West candidate Kenny Deery has accused the govermment of neglecting Galway’s transport needs.

The Independent candidate argues that the Galway Transport Strategy, which began in 2014, has not been given the priority it deserves.

He criticizes the lack of meaningful delivery and the inaction of local government at the local level.

Kenny Deery believes the Galway City Ring Road is critical for a progressive Galway, as well as enabling bus connects, safe cycling infrastructure, and pedestrianisation of the urban core.