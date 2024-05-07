Galway City Labour candidates calling for paid leave for workers for cancer screenings

Galway City Labour candidates are calling for support for workers for cancer screenings.

City West candidate Niall Mc Nelis, City Central candidate John Mc Donagh and City East candidate Helen Ogbu are calling on the government to support Labour’s Health Screening Leave Bill.

This comes as the party formally introduced the bill earlier this week.

The bill seeks to provide necessary support for workers to prioritise their health without facing financial hardship.