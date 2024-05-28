Galway Bay FM

28 May 2024

Galway City East candidate says lack of affordable housing is trapping adult children in their parents’ homes

Galway City East candidate Aisling Burke has hit out at the Government’s failure in the housing sector.

The Sinn Féin candidate believes the problem will only worsen unless the delivery of public housing in the area increases drastically

She says in many cases people cannot afford to move out from their parents’ house, trapping their families in overcrowded and unsuitable living conditions

