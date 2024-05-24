Galway Bay FM

24 May 2024

Galway City Central Candidate calls for more funding for pitches

Galway City Central Candidate Shauna Ridge Finnegan is calling on the City Council to allocate more funding to pitches.

The Independent Ireland candidate says it’s clear no money has gone into Shantalla pitch in a long time as the paths are overgrown, the pitch isn’t lined, there are no water or changing facilities and no benches.

Shauna Ridge Finnegan claims if the pitch was upgraded it could be used by local teams

She adds that will be contacting the new chief executive Leonard Cleary on the issue.

