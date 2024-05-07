Fianna Fáil European Election Candidate Barry Cowen calls for funding for Galway Port extension.

European Election candidate for this region of Midlands North West, Deputy Barry Cowen is calling for funding support to extend Galway Port.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Cowen met with the Port of Galway CEO Connor O’Dowd at Galway Port today, as the project is progressing through initial planning procedures.

An extension to Galway Port would attract more business to Galway, create jobs and facilitate economic growth in the region.