European election candidate calls for urgent taskforce on illegal migration

A candidate for Midlands North-West in the European election has called for an urgent taskforce on illegal migration.

Fianna Fáil Senator Niall Blaney believes a taskforce would be able to analyse how immigrants are impacting on towns throughout the West of Ireland.

He also condemned the people who have been making intimidatory protests to the homes of Ministers including Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Senator Blaney also believes that confidence in Garda Comissioner Drew Harris is waning in the face of illegal migrants entering the country.