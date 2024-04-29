Galway Bay FM

29 April 2024

~1 minutes read

European candidate Ciaran Mullooly calls for special EU fund for community group

Share story:
European candidate Ciaran Mullooly calls for special EU fund for community group

European candidate for this area, Ciaran Mullooly is calling for the introduction of a special EU fund to further support community groups.

The Independent Ireland candidate for Midlands North West says the ‘bridging’ fund should be exclusively for community projects, to assist them in applying for both state and EU funding.

Ciaran Mullooly says groups are often finding the requirement to self-fund grant applications difficult, and at times, impossible.

He is proposing that a fund be established which would be exclusively available to social enterprise groups, at low interest rates.

Share story:

Midlands North-West Candidate says Taoiseach needs to take diplomatic action on UK immigration policy fallout

Taoiseach Simon Harris needs to take action and leadership in light of an increase of immigrants entering Ireland through the North. That’s accordin...

City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir urges artists in West to participate in arts survey

City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir is urging artists in Galway to participate in an arts survey. The Sinn Fein candidate says his party’s surve...

City Central candidate Adrian Curran says short-term lets are 'hollowing out our city'

City Central candidate Adrian Curran says short-term lets are ‘hollowing out our city’. The People Before Profit candidate says it’s tim...

Labour's Galway City Candidates call for urgent action on road safety

Labour’s Galway City Candidates are making a joint call for urgent action on road safety. Councillor Niall Mc Nelis and candidates Helen Ogbu and Jo...