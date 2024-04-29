European candidate Ciaran Mullooly calls for special EU fund for community group

European candidate for this area, Ciaran Mullooly is calling for the introduction of a special EU fund to further support community groups.

The Independent Ireland candidate for Midlands North West says the ‘bridging’ fund should be exclusively for community projects, to assist them in applying for both state and EU funding.

Ciaran Mullooly says groups are often finding the requirement to self-fund grant applications difficult, and at times, impossible.

He is proposing that a fund be established which would be exclusively available to social enterprise groups, at low interest rates.