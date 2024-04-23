Galway Bay FM

23 April 2024

European candidate Barry Cowen calls for amendments to ‘overreaching’ Gambling Bill

European candidate for this region, Barry Cowen, is calling for amendments to what he terms the ‘overreaching’ Gambling Bill

The Fianna Fáil TD is calling for an amendment to prevent the banning of GAA lotteries, radio bingo, radio and tv phone in competitions and charity fundraisers

He states if the Bill is supposed to tackle uncontrolled gambling, problem gambling and to protect children, ending radio competitions and GAA lotteries was never what the Oireachtas envisaged.

Deputy Cowen says while the Bill set out to tackle a particular problem with gambling that we all support, the drafting of the Bill leaves a lot to be desired

The Midlands North West candidate says it’s over-broad drafting like this by zealous officials which seeks to bar all enjoyment by ordinary people that gives Governments a bad name and makes them look institutionalised.

