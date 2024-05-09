Galway Bay FM

9 May 2024

Europe Candidate calls for action plan on rural crime

A European Candidate for this region is calling for an action plan to combat rural crime.

Fianna Fáil’s Niall Blaney says there has to be a co-ordinated campaign to protect businesses and farming communities who are preyed upon by organised gangs and opportunist thieves.

He is calling for increased patrolling and better detecting by An Garda Síochána, higher Garda visibility and new sentencing guidelines to allow tougher penalties on criminals.

Niall Blaney says the criminal justice system does not give farmers the protection they have the right to expect.

