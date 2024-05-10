Galway Bay FM

10 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Euro elections candidate Peter Casey warns Dublin Tent Crisis will spread across Ireland

Share story:
Euro elections candidate Peter Casey warns Dublin Tent Crisis will spread across Ireland

European Election candidate for the Midlands North West, Peter Casey fears the asylum seekers crisis will spiral out of control if the government does not find an immediate solution.

He says this is not just a headache for Dublin, it will become an all Ireland problem and there will also be serious health and safety concerns

The former Dragons’ Den star also believes that the tents fiasco could have a negative impact on our tourism and hospitality industry, and on the Common Travel Agreement between the UK and Ireland.

He says an urgent discussion is needed with Britain to see how we can work together to come up with a win win solution.

He’s also calling on the government here to immediately fast track the application process for all asylum seekers.

 

Share story:

Loughrea Sinn Fein candidate Ailish O' Reilly demands extra support for carers

The means test for carers has not kept pace in the cost of living crisis. That’s according to Loughrea Sinn Fein candidate Ailish O’ Reilly, w...

Aontú candidate for Tuam Luke Silke speaks out about peat imports

A Tuam Candidate has raised concerns about the number of peat imports coming into the country. Aontú Candidate Luke Silke says the amount of peat importe...

More urgency from council needed in cases of accessibility for the elderly to their homes

Helen Ogbu, Labour Party Candidate for Galway City East, says it’s unacceptable for elderly individuals to struggle with accessibility issues in the...

Europe Candidate calls for action plan on rural crime

A European Candidate for this region is calling for an action plan to combat rural crime. Fianna Fáil’s Niall Blaney says there has to be a co-ordi...