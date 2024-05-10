Euro elections candidate Peter Casey warns Dublin Tent Crisis will spread across Ireland

European Election candidate for the Midlands North West, Peter Casey fears the asylum seekers crisis will spiral out of control if the government does not find an immediate solution.

He says this is not just a headache for Dublin, it will become an all Ireland problem and there will also be serious health and safety concerns

The former Dragons’ Den star also believes that the tents fiasco could have a negative impact on our tourism and hospitality industry, and on the Common Travel Agreement between the UK and Ireland.

He says an urgent discussion is needed with Britain to see how we can work together to come up with a win win solution.

He’s also calling on the government here to immediately fast track the application process for all asylum seekers.