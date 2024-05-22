EU candidate James Reynolds say investment gap between Dublin and rural Ireland has reached ‘critical juncture’

The stark disparity in infrastructure investment between rural Ireland and Dublin and reached a ‘critical juncture’.

That’s according to MEP candidate for this region, James Reynolds of the National Party.

He says a lack of essential infrastructure continues to hinder growth and prosperity in the Midlands North West.

Among James Reynolds priorities are the Western Rail Corridor, extension of the M17 from Tuam to Derry, and vastly improved broadband and mobile connectivity.