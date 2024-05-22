22 May 2024

~1 minutes read

EU candidate James Reynolds say investment gap between Dublin and rural Ireland has reached ‘critical juncture’

Share story:
EU candidate James Reynolds say investment gap between Dublin and rural Ireland has reached ‘critical juncture’

The stark disparity in infrastructure investment between rural Ireland and Dublin and reached a ‘critical juncture’.

That’s according to MEP candidate for this region, James Reynolds of the National Party.

He says a lack of essential infrastructure continues to hinder growth and prosperity in the Midlands North West.

Among James Reynolds priorities are the Western Rail Corridor, extension of the M17 from Tuam to Derry, and vastly improved broadband and mobile connectivity.

 

Share story:

Senator Chambers calls for re-instatement of catering services on Galway-Dublin train

European Election candidate and Fianna Fáil Senator Chambers is calling for comprehensive improvements to the rail link between Galway and Dublin. They w...

City East candidate Denman Rooke says marginalised groups suffering most from housing crisis

People Before Profit candidate Denman Rooke says marginalised groups are suffering the brunt of the housing crisis. The Galway City East candidate has bee...

Ballinasloe area candidate calls for second platform at Woodlawn Train Station

Ballinasloe area candidate Alan Harney is calling for a second platform at Woodlawn Train Station. The Fine Gael candidate says the station serves a wide ...

MEP candidate Peter Casey vows to use influence to create more jobs in North-West region

MEP candidate Peter Casey is vowing to use his influence to create more jobs for the North-West region. He says he’ll use his personal influence wit...