31 May 2024

Election candidate says traffic calming measures urgently needed in Tuam

Traffic calming measures are urgently needed in Tuam, according to County Council candidate Shaun Cunniffe.

He says they are especially needed where traffic enters the town such as on Bishop Street, Galway Road and Dublin Road or at locations such as adjacent to Lavally School and Church or traffic crossing through Dublin Road Estate.

He says that he would compile a workplan and work with council engineers to design solutions such as speed bumps, signage and road markings to increase public safety at these locations.

Independent Ireland’s Shaun Cunniffe adds that driver behaviour must also change in some instances.

