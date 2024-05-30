Galway Bay FM

30 May 2024

Demand for extra Government funding to tackle enormous waiting list for local roadworks across Galway

There’s a demand for extra Government funding to tackle an enormous waiting list for badly-needed local road improvement works across Galway.

At the final meeting of the current county council this week, Councillor Mary Hoade said the Community Involvement Scheme is in desperate need of more resources.

She was supported by many other councillors, who reflected on the huge gap between the list of works needed and the funding available.

Councillor Hoade says the CIS is extremely important.

