29 May 2024

Criticism expressed over lack of public engagement of Headford Transport Plan

Local councillors are adamant that members of the public are engaged with, during the development of the Headford Transport Plan.

The plan will address traffic calming, pedestrian crossings, parking safety measures and bus stops in the town.

Systra has begun the early stages of the work, having received details and reports of the area from the council.

Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington says it’s crucial that all parties involved engage with the development team on the plans as they progress:

