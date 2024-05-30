County Council candidate calls for public and private resources to be combined for carers

Sinn Féin candidate for Tuam, Stiofán de Lundres Ó Dálaigh says he’s disappointed at the lack of support for carers.

He claims the best way to help those with intellectual difficulties, and their carers is to combine the resources of the public and private services.

The Tuam candidate says that most carers are close relatives of the patient, and have often seen benefits withdrawn.