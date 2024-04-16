Galway Bay FM

16 April 2024

County council Aontú candidate for Tuam Luke Silke says Simon Harris is No Friend of Rural Ireland

County council Aontú candidate for Tuam Luke Silke says Simon Harris is No Friend of Rural Ireland

Simon Harris is No Friend of Rural Ireland” according to the Aontú county council candidate for Tuam, Luke Silke.

Speaking outside the Dáil today, Mr Silke warned of “hard times ahead for rural Ireland” following the election of Simon Harris as Taoiseach.

He says the new Taoiseach represents a continuation of the Dublin-centric government that has neglected rural Galway for so long.

He added how much more South Dublin can you get than Wicklow?

Mr Silke lists as examples the Mercosur Trade Deal, rise in rural crime, the continued closure of the Western Rail Corridor and the school bus ticket crisis.

