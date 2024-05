Councillor says Athenry in “dire need” of new multi-use community centre

Athenry is a growing town in absolutely dire need of a new community and arts centre.

That’s according to local Fianna Fail Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn.

She says community and sports groups are finding it increasingly difficult to find space to meet and train.

Councillor Herterich-Quinn says the only solution is a new multi-use facility.