24 April 2024

Connemara South candidate PJ Ó Flatharta calls for better public lighting in Barna

Connemara South independent candidate PJ Ó Flatharta is calling for better public lighting in Barna village and surrounding areas.

He says local residents have contacted him, saying that on a number of occasions they have nearly been involved in accidents due to the poor light.

Mr Ó Flatharta says not all of the older lights have been replaced either.

He adds that it’s unbelievable that many new developments do not have sufficient lighting, despite contribution requirements of €11 per sq. metre being charged by Galway County Council.

He also states that Furbo beach is also crying out for some lighting to enhance the safety and security of those who use the area.

