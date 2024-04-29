Galway Bay FM

29 April 2024

City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir urges artists in West to participate in arts survey

City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir is urging artists in Galway to participate in an arts survey.

The Sinn Fein candidate says his party’s survey will form part of a consultation process towards developing a comprehensive national policy for the arts.

The deadline for completing the survey or sending a submission is Tuesday April 30th.

He is calling on creators, performers, artists and all those who enjoy the arts, in particular those based in the west side of the city to have their says.

