17 April 2024
City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir says more bus services needed in Knocknacarra
City west candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir says providing more bus services in Knocknacarra would be a top priority for him if elected.
The Sinn Fein candidate – who previously served as a city councillor – says there’s a gap in some routes being serviced.
He says some new housing estates are not covered by the 401, 410 and 412 services.
Cathal Ó Conchúir says he’s often witnessed people laden down with shopping bags trudging home from bus stops a long way from their homes.