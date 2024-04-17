Galway Bay FM

17 April 2024

City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir says more bus services needed in Knocknacarra

City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir says more bus services needed in Knocknacarra

City west candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir says providing more bus services in Knocknacarra would be a top priority for him if elected.

The Sinn Fein candidate – who previously served as a city councillor – says there’s a gap in some routes being serviced.

He says some new housing estates are not covered by the 401, 410 and 412 services.

Cathal Ó Conchúir says he’s often witnessed people laden down with shopping bags trudging home from bus stops a long way from their homes.

