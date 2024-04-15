15 April 2024
City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir says council and Government must “hatch” plan to help businesses
Galway City Council and Government need to “hatch” a plan to help businesses struggling to keep their doors open.
That’s according to City west Sinn Fein candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir.
He says many small, local businesses are struggling to compete amid rising costs and difficulties finding labour.
Cathal Ó Conchúir says local businesses are the life blood of any economy, and steps must be taken to ensure their viability.