City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir says council and Government must “hatch” plan to help businesses

Share story:

Galway City Council and Government need to “hatch” a plan to help businesses struggling to keep their doors open.

That’s according to City west Sinn Fein candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir.

He says many small, local businesses are struggling to compete amid rising costs and difficulties finding labour.

Cathal Ó Conchúir says local businesses are the life blood of any economy, and steps must be taken to ensure their viability.