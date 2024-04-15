Galway Bay FM

15 April 2024

~1 minutes read

City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir says council and Government must “hatch” plan to help businesses

Share story:
City West candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir says council and Government must “hatch” plan to help businesses

Galway City Council and Government need to “hatch” a plan to help businesses struggling to keep their doors open.

That’s according to City west Sinn Fein candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir.

He says many small, local businesses are struggling to compete amid rising costs and difficulties finding labour.

Cathal Ó Conchúir says local businesses are the life blood of any economy, and steps must be taken to ensure their viability.

Share story:

City Central candidate Josie Forde calls for urgent safety improvements on Dyke Road

City Central candidate Josie Forde says the Dyke Road is in urgent need of safety improvements. The Fianna Fáil candidate says a footpath should be const...

Oranmore's Fergal Landy running for both local and European elections for Labour party

The Oranmore based CEO of the Family Resource Centre National Forum will run for both the local and European elections in June. Fergal Landy was chosen to...

Galway event to promote women and diversity in politics

A public event aimed at advocating for women and diversity in politics will take place next week (17th April). Helen Ogbu, a community activist and Labour...

Entrepeneur Jarlath Feeney to run as independent candidate in Galway City West local elections

Well-known entrepreneur Jarlath Feeney has announced he will run as an independent candidate in Galway City West in the upcoming local elections. Mr. Feen...