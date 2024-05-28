City PBP candidate claims city council has failed to take effective climate action

Galway City Central candidate Adrian Curran claims Galway City Council has failed to take effective climate action.

The People Before Profit candidate claims it has failed to help people in the Claddagh affected by flooding in any meaningful way.

He’s also taking aim at the local authorities record on transport – such as lack of bus services and cycle lanes in the city central area.

Adrian Curran says we need councillors who take the crisis seriously, and secure measures to protect our communities from it.