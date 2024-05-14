Galway Bay FM

14 May 2024

City Labour candidate Helen Ogbu calls for measures to tackle traffic issues in Renmore

City Labour candidate Helen Ogbu is calling for a range of measures to tackle traffic congestion and insufficient infrastructure in Renmore.

She says a recent canvass of residents shows a traffic bottleneck on Renmore Road, beside the pharmacy, is a major issue.

Ms. Ogbu says clear bus stop signage must be installed to prevent drivers from parking in the bus lane.

She also says adjustments are needed to the traffic lights, footpaths are in urgent need of resurfacing, and safe and functional cycle lanes must be developed.

