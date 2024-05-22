22 May 2024

~1 minutes read

City East candidate Denman Rooke says marginalised groups suffering most from housing crisis

Share story:
City East candidate Denman Rooke says marginalised groups suffering most from housing crisis

People Before Profit candidate Denman Rooke says marginalised groups are suffering the brunt of the housing crisis.

The Galway City East candidate has been reacting to the Children’s Rights Alliance report, which he says shows the impact of the housing crisis on vulnerable families.

Denman Rooke is highlighting how the lack of housing is affecting Traveller families in particular.

He adds that his party, People Before Profit, will continue to demand the City Council draw down its full Traveller accommodation budget.

 

Share story:

Ballinasloe area candidate calls for second platform at Woodlawn Train Station

Ballinasloe area candidate Alan Harney is calling for a second platform at Woodlawn Train Station. The Fine Gael candidate says the station serves a wide ...

MEP candidate Peter Casey vows to use influence to create more jobs in North-West region

MEP candidate Peter Casey is vowing to use his influence to create more jobs for the North-West region. He says he’ll use his personal influence wit...

Half of top-spending candidates for Euro elections are in Midlands North West region

Five of the ten top spenders for the upcoming European elections are contesting in the Midlands North West region. An analysis by Mulley Communication of ...

Galway City East candidate demands joined up thinking on Housing and Planning policy

Galway City East candidate Shane Forde has demanded that the new CEO of Galway City Council, Leonard Cleary take a hands on approach to housing and planni...