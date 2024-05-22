City East candidate Denman Rooke says marginalised groups suffering most from housing crisis

People Before Profit candidate Denman Rooke says marginalised groups are suffering the brunt of the housing crisis.

The Galway City East candidate has been reacting to the Children’s Rights Alliance report, which he says shows the impact of the housing crisis on vulnerable families.

Denman Rooke is highlighting how the lack of housing is affecting Traveller families in particular.

He adds that his party, People Before Profit, will continue to demand the City Council draw down its full Traveller accommodation budget.