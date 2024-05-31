Galway Bay FM

31 May 2024

City East candidate calls for power to be restored to local councils

Labour candidate Helen Ogbu is calling for decision making power to be returned to regional councils on matters that impact local communities.

The City East candidate also believes that additional funding can revive derelict buildings in the city, creating new sites for homes, businesses, and social and cultural spaces.

Helen Ogbu wants to see public lighting enhanced and more Community Wardens on the beat throughout the city for safer communities.

