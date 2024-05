City East candidate calls for investigation into purchase of new City Council offices

Galway City East local election candidate, Shane Forde, has called for an investigation into the City Council’s purchase of its new Civic Offices at Crown Square.

The Fine Gael candidate says the public deserves to know if this purchase in Mervue was value for money

He says if necessary, the Dáil’s Pubic Accounts Committee should be tasked with investigating the transaction