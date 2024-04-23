City east candidate Aisling Burke says boarded up homes “wrong and frustrating”

The presence of boarded up homes across the city is “wrong and deeply frustrating”.

That’s according to Sinn Fein City East candidate, Aisling Burke, who says housing remains the key issue affecting peoples lives.

She argues so many people are living in over crowded accommodation, with several generations now living in the same home.

Aisling Burke says Government must give the City Council all the resources it needs to return vacant and boarded-up homes back into use.