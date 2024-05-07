City Central Candidate opts against using election posters

Share story:

An Election Candidate for Galway City Central has opted against using election posters.

Independent Ireland’s Shauna Ridge will not use election posters for her campaign as she believes they are unnecessary and litter the city.

Instead, she plans to donate the money used for posters to a charity and encourages more candidates and councillors to do the same.

As elections approach, Shauna Ridge urges people to donate money to worthy causes and give back to their community.