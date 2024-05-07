Galway Bay FM

7 May 2024

~1 minutes read

City Central Candidate opts against using election posters

Share story:
City Central Candidate opts against using election posters

An Election Candidate for Galway City Central has opted against using election posters.

Independent Ireland’s Shauna Ridge will not use election posters for her campaign as she believes they are unnecessary and litter the city.

Instead, she plans to donate the money used for posters to a charity and encourages more candidates and councillors to do the same.

As elections approach, Shauna Ridge urges people to donate money to worthy causes and give back to their community.

Share story:

Galway City West Candidate wants traffic to be priority of new council

A Galway City West Candidate says traffic must be a matter of priority for the new council. Sinn Féin candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir has urged the new cou...

Ballinasloe Candidate says years of government neglect failed the area

A Ballinasloe Candidate says years of government neglect has failed the area. Andrew Mannion, a People Before Profit candidate for the June elections, cit...

Fianna Fáil European Election Candidate Barry Cowen calls for funding for Galway Port extension.

European Election candidate for this region of Midlands North West, Deputy Barry Cowen is calling for funding support to extend Galway Port. Fianna Fáil ...

Galway City Labour candidates calling for paid leave for workers for cancer screenings

Galway City Labour candidates are calling for support for workers for cancer screenings. City West candidate Niall Mc Nelis, City Central candidate John M...